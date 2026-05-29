NewStreet Research maintains Buy rating on Soitec following earnings

NewStreet Research has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Soitec with a price target of 215 EUR, noting that for the semiconductor materials group, 'beyond short-term headwinds, structural growth prospects remain promising'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/29/2026 at 06:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Reviewing this week's release, the research firm acknowledges a disappointment in mobile sector revenues but highlights that the automotive segment, while still facing inventory digestion, outperformed expectations.



'The photonics sector is the standout performer', NewStreet emphasizes, noting that annual revenues in this segment have roughly tripled in two years and that Soitec has raised its long-term average annual growth guidance from 20-30% to over 30%.



Investors are looking past the short-term inventory correction to bet on structural growth in photonics, according to the analyst, who forecasts revenue of 1.3 billion EUR and EBIT exceeding 300 million EUR by fiscal year 2030.