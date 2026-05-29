NewStreet Research maintains Buy rating on Soitec following earnings
NewStreet Research has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Soitec with a price target of 215 EUR, noting that for the semiconductor materials group, 'beyond short-term headwinds, structural growth prospects remain promising'.
Reviewing this week's release, the research firm acknowledges a disappointment in mobile sector revenues but highlights that the automotive segment, while still facing inventory digestion, outperformed expectations.
'The photonics sector is the standout performer', NewStreet emphasizes, noting that annual revenues in this segment have roughly tripled in two years and that Soitec has raised its long-term average annual growth guidance from 20-30% to over 30%.
Investors are looking past the short-term inventory correction to bet on structural growth in photonics, according to the analyst, who forecasts revenue of 1.3 billion EUR and EBIT exceeding 300 million EUR by fiscal year 2030.
Soitec is a world leader in the manufacturing and marketing of innovative semi-conductor materials. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI.
With nearly 4,300 patents, the group pursues a disruptive innovation strategy to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Soitec operates industrial manufacturing sites, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
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