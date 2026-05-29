Reviewing this week's release, the research firm acknowledges a disappointment in mobile sector revenues but highlights that the automotive segment, while still facing inventory digestion, outperformed expectations.

'The photonics sector is the standout performer', NewStreet emphasizes, noting that annual revenues in this segment have roughly tripled in two years and that Soitec has raised its long-term average annual growth guidance from 20-30% to over 30%.

Investors are looking past the short-term inventory correction to bet on structural growth in photonics, according to the analyst, who forecasts revenue of 1.3 billion EUR and EBIT exceeding 300 million EUR by fiscal year 2030.