Nexans announced on Tuesday that it had begun installing a 480-kilometer high-voltage submarine cable between Sicily and Sardinia, a project that will be deployed at record depths.



The cable manufacturer reports that Italian electricity transmission system operator Terna today launched the first phase of work on the western section of the 'Tyrrhenian' link, a new connection that will link southern Sardinia to the town of Fiumetorto, in the Sicilian municipality of Termini Imerese.



Nexans says that this infrastructure will push the boundaries of electricity transmission by setting a new world record with this high-voltage submarine cable (HVSC), which will be installed at a depth of over 2,150 meters.



Nexans plans to lay the western section in two separate phases, with the installation of a first 200 km cable to be completed in September and the second cable, covering nearly 280 km, to start in December.



Terna plans to invest a total of nearly €3.7bn in the project, which also includes a second interconnection between Sicily and Campania, the eastern section, where the installation of the first two cables was completed in May.