BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has informed the AMF that on February 3 it surpassed the 5% threshold in both capital and voting rights of Nexans, and now holds, for the aforementioned clients and funds, 5.09% of the cable manufacturer's capital and voting rights.
The American asset management giant specified that this crossing of thresholds is the result of a purchase of Nexans shares on the market, as well as an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 28,500 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2024, the Group generated EUR 8.5 billion in net sales.
