BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has informed the AMF that on February 3 it surpassed the 5% threshold in both capital and voting rights of Nexans, and now holds, for the aforementioned clients and funds, 5.09% of the cable manufacturer's capital and voting rights.

The American asset management giant specified that this crossing of thresholds is the result of a purchase of Nexans shares on the market, as well as an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.