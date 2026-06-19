Nexans celebrates the official delivery of the CLV Nexans Electra cable-laying vessel

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/19/2026 at 05:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Nexans announced the official delivery of its brand-new cable-laying vessel, the CLV1 Nexans Electra.



This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Group's strategic expansion of its subsea installation capabilities.



The new vessel is purpose-built to meet surging global demand for offshore wind connections and high-voltage interconnection systems.



'Nexans has appointed three godmothers for the Nexans Electra, symbolizing the end-to-end supply chain that underpins its EPCI projects,' the group said.



'Subsea projects are won and lost at the execution stage, and our cable-laying fleet is essential to our success,' said Pascal Radue, Senior Executive Vice President, PWR-Transmission at Nexans.



'The christening and delivery of the Nexans Electra mark a decisive turning point in our long-term investment strategy. This vessel strengthens our ability to deliver the most complex subsea projects safely, efficiently and sustainably, which is exactly what our customers need as the energy transition accelerates.'