Nexans Completes Acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/17/2025 at 12:10 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Nexans has announced the completion of its acquisition of Electro Cables, a Canadian manufacturer specializing in low-voltage cable systems.



This acquisition marks a major milestone in Nexans' strategy to accelerate its growth in North America and supports the rapid development of the region's infrastructure, data center, and energy sectors.



Following this transaction, a team of approximately 200 employees will join the Nexans Group. Electro Cables generated around EUR125 million in revenue over the twelve months ending July 2025.



The operation will be fully financed with Nexans' available cash and is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from the first year.



Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, stated: "Their expertise in low-voltage cables, transport and infrastructure projects, as well as their long-term customer relationships, make them an ideal partner to expand our presence in Canada."

