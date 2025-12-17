Nexans has announced the completion of its acquisition of Electro Cables, a Canadian manufacturer specializing in low-voltage cable systems.
This acquisition marks a major milestone in Nexans' strategy to accelerate its growth in North America and supports the rapid development of the region's infrastructure, data center, and energy sectors.
Following this transaction, a team of approximately 200 employees will join the Nexans Group. Electro Cables generated around EUR125 million in revenue over the twelve months ending July 2025.
The operation will be fully financed with Nexans' available cash and is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from the first year.
Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, stated: "Their expertise in low-voltage cables, transport and infrastructure projects, as well as their long-term customer relationships, make them an ideal partner to expand our presence in Canada."
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 28,500 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2024, the Group generated EUR 8.5 billion in net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.