Nexans completes acquisition of Republic Wire in the United States

Nexans has announced the closing of its acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Republic Wire, a move that 'significantly strengthens Nexans' presence in the attractive and fast-growing low-voltage segment in the United States'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/02/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Announced by Nexans in late April, the transaction represents a total enterprise value of approximately 680 million euros, with a potential earn-out of up to 43 million euros payable in 2028 based on performance through the end of 2027.



Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminum wire products serves electrical distributors, utility operators, and municipalities across the United States and Canada. The company generated recurring revenue of approximately 520 million euros over a 12-month period and employs more than 200 highly skilled professionals.



Combined with Nexans' existing North American operations and the recent acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada, Republic Wire creates a leading industrial and commercial platform, supporting the French group's continued expansion in the region.



'The United States is one of the most attractive cable markets in the world, benefiting from powerful structural growth drivers related to electrification, infrastructure investment, and accelerating demand in data centers,' emphasized Nexans CEO Julien Hueber.