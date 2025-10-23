Nexans' revenue totaled €5,331m in the first nine months of 2025, representing organic growth of +5.8% y-o-y (+6.0% excluding Other Activities).

Organic growth in the electrification businesses (PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, and PWR-Connect) was +9.4% for the first nine months of 2025 and +12.6% in Q3 2025.

Revenue for the PWR-Transmission segment amounted to €1,115m for the first nine months of 2025, compared with €899m for the same period in 2024. Organic growth was +25.3%. In Q3 2025, organic growth reached +33.3%.

Revenue from PWR-Grid activities amounted to €989m for the first nine months of 2025, compared with €945m for the same period in 2024, representingorganic growth of +6.7%. In Q3 2025, organic growth was +9.0%.

Standard revenue for the PWR-Connect segment was €1,737m for the first nine months of 2025, compared with €1,507m for the same period in 2024, representing organic growth of +1.4%. In Q3 2025, organic growth reached +3.6%.

Nexans confirms its 2025 targets, expecting adjusted EBITDA of €810m and €860m and free cash flow of between €275m and €375m.

Following this announcement, the stock rose over 3% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



