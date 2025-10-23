Nexans' revenue totaled €5,331m in the first nine months of 2025, representing organic growth of +5.8% y-o-y (+6.0% excluding Other Activities).
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|121.70 EUR
|+1.42%
|-0.16%
|+16.89%
|07:06am
|Nexans S.A., Q3 2025 Earnings Call, Oct 23, 2025
|04:09am
|Nexans confirms its 2025 targets, with share up over 3%
Published on 10/23/2025 at 04:09 am EDT
Nexans' revenue totaled €5,331m in the first nine months of 2025, representing organic growth of +5.8% y-o-y (+6.0% excluding Other Activities).
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
|07:06am
|Nexans S.A., Q3 2025 Earnings Call, Oct 23, 2025
|04:09am
|Nexans confirms its 2025 targets, with share up over 3%
|04:05am
|Nexans S.A. signature of an agreement to acquire Electro Cables Inc.
|CI
|03:42am
|Nexans to Acquire Canada's Cable Manufacturer Electro Cables
|MT
|01:07am
|Nexans to buy Electro Cables Inc. in Canada
|RE
|Oct. 14
|NEXANS : UBS remains bullish after change of CEO
|Oct. 14
|Nexans S.A. - Special Call
|Oct. 13
|Nexans Shares Plunge After Julien Hueber Appointed CEO to Replace Christopher Guérin
|RE
|Oct. 13
|Cable maker Nexans announces CEO change, shares fall 9%
|RE
|Oct. 13
|Nexans S.A. Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
|CI
|Oct. 13
|France's Nexans Names New CEO
|MT
|Oct. 13
|Nexans to appoint Julien Hueber as CEO
|Oct. 13
|Julien Hueber appointed as new Nexans CEO
|RE
|Oct. 13
|Nexans appoints Julien Hueber as new CEO
|RE
|Oct. 10
|NEXANS : UBS targets organic growth of around 7% in Q3
|Oct. 08
|AlphaValue/Baader Europe Upgrades Nexans to Add, Lifts PT
|MT
|Oct. 07
|Jefferies Downgrades Nexans to Hold, Reduces PT
|MT
|Oct. 07
|European sovereignty, defense… Oddo BHF presents its "Magnificent Seven"
|Oct. 02
|Nexans S.A. - Special Call
|Sep. 26
|NEXANS : Jefferies maintains buy recommendation ahead of Q3 results
|Sep. 22
|EIB Provides ?250 Million to Support R&D and Industrial Investments by Nexans S.A
|CI
|Sep. 22
|Nexans Secures EUR250 Million Loan to Fund R&D, Industrial, Innovation Projects
|MT
|Sep. 22
|Nexans Secures €250 Million EIB Financing for R&D and Industrial Projects
|RE
|Sep. 18
|New purchases in European portfolio
|Sep. 16
|Nexans begins installation of submarine cable between Sicily and Sardinia
Trader
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions