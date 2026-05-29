Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, as of May 21, it has crossed above the 5% threshold of Nexans' share capital and voting rights through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.
As a result of this crossing, the U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 2,412,304 Nexans shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.51% of the capital and voting rights of the electrification cable manufacturer.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 25,700 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2025, the Group generated EUR 7.8 billion in net sales.
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