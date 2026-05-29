Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, as of May 21, it has crossed above the 5% threshold of Nexans' share capital and voting rights through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.

As a result of this crossing, the U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 2,412,304 Nexans shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.51% of the capital and voting rights of the electrification cable manufacturer.