Nexans in Talks to Sell Autoelectric

Nexans has entered into exclusive negotiations with Samvardhana Motherson International, a supplier of automotive systems and components, to sell its Autoelectric wiring harness business for an enterprise value of €207 million.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 07:17 am EST

Based in Floss, Germany, Autoelectric generated approximately €749 million in annual revenue in 2024 and employs nearly 14,000 people. Its sale marks the completion of Nexans' strategic transformation into a pure electrification player.



The relevant works council will be informed and consulted as part of the proposed transaction, which would be structured as a series of share and asset disposals with a view to acquiring Autoelectric's wiring harness business.



Furthermore, the proposed transaction, the terms of which have not been disclosed, remains subject to the usual regulatory approvals. On this basis, completion could occur by mid-2026.



For its new scope of continuing operations (excluding 12 months of Autoelectric and 6 months of Lynxeo), Nexans states it is targeting an adjusted EBITDA between €710 million and €760 million for 2025, as well as free cash flow between €275 million and €375 million.