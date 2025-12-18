Nexans Selected for Offshore Wind Farm off the English Coast

Nexans announced on Thursday that it has been selected by ScottishPower Renewables, the UK renewable energy subsidiary of Spain's Iberdrola, to supply electrical connection accessories for an offshore wind farm located approximately 69 kilometers off the English coast.



In a press release, the French group specified that the contract — the financial terms of which have not been disclosed — includes connectors, penetrations, junction boxes, cable lugs, as well as pre-assembled 66 kV power cables.



Comprising 95 turbines off the coast of Suffolk, the East Anglia Three project — or "EA3" — is expected to provide clean, green electricity to more than 1.3 million households in the United Kingdom, with a cable route designed to transport energy to a conversion station based in Bramford.



All electrical components required for the project are supplied exclusively by Nexans.



On the Paris stock exchange, shares of the cable manufacturer were up 0.4% by late morning, compared with a 0.1% gain for the SBF 120 index.