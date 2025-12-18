Nexans announced on Thursday that it has been selected by ScottishPower Renewables, the UK renewable energy subsidiary of Spain's Iberdrola, to supply electrical connection accessories for an offshore wind farm located approximately 69 kilometers off the English coast.
In a press release, the French group specified that the contract — the financial terms of which have not been disclosed — includes connectors, penetrations, junction boxes, cable lugs, as well as pre-assembled 66 kV power cables.
Comprising 95 turbines off the coast of Suffolk, the East Anglia Three project — or "EA3" — is expected to provide clean, green electricity to more than 1.3 million households in the United Kingdom, with a cable route designed to transport energy to a conversion station based in Bramford.
All electrical components required for the project are supplied exclusively by Nexans.
On the Paris stock exchange, shares of the cable manufacturer were up 0.4% by late morning, compared with a 0.1% gain for the SBF 120 index.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 28,500 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2024, the Group generated EUR 8.5 billion in net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.