Nexans slightly lower despite Berenberg raising its price target
Nexans is trading lower (-0.57%, at €139.40) despite a positive note from Berenberg, which believes the stock offers medium-term upside versus the consensus and room for a rerating of its multiples that should reflect the higher quality of its reshaped portfolio.
Analysts point in particular to the acquisition of Republic Wire, which gives the company a strategic platform in the United States. This external growth deal brings the midpoint of the 2028 target range within reach. Berenberg is forecasting about €30m of incremental EBITDA from Republic Wire for fiscal 2026, a figure that should reach €90m for fiscal 2028.
In total, the group's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2028 is seen at about €1.138bn, close to the midpoint of Nexans' target range (€1.075bn-€1.225bn). In addition, further M&A transactions could still materialize.
Another advantage for the cable and related services maker is its strong presence in European markets, which, according to analysts, makes it a key beneficiary of the next wave of data center development.
Berenberg also notes that the group's new vessel balances its high-voltage installation capacity. This type of equipment, with its hefty price tag (€400m), is a barrier to entry in the high-voltage subsea cable industry and underscores the technological edge enjoyed by the French group.
The recommendation remains a buy on Nexans, and the price target is raised from €172 to €184.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 25,700 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2025, the Group generated EUR 7.8 billion in net sales.
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