Nexans slightly lower despite Berenberg raising its price target

Nexans is trading lower (-0.57%, at €139.40) despite a positive note from Berenberg, which believes the stock offers medium-term upside versus the consensus and room for a rerating of its multiples that should reflect the higher quality of its reshaped portfolio.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/02/2026 at 08:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts point in particular to the acquisition of Republic Wire, which gives the company a strategic platform in the United States. This external growth deal brings the midpoint of the 2028 target range within reach. Berenberg is forecasting about €30m of incremental EBITDA from Republic Wire for fiscal 2026, a figure that should reach €90m for fiscal 2028.



In total, the group's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2028 is seen at about €1.138bn, close to the midpoint of Nexans' target range (€1.075bn-€1.225bn). In addition, further M&A transactions could still materialize.



Another advantage for the cable and related services maker is its strong presence in European markets, which, according to analysts, makes it a key beneficiary of the next wave of data center development.



Berenberg also notes that the group's new vessel balances its high-voltage installation capacity. This type of equipment, with its hefty price tag (€400m), is a barrier to entry in the high-voltage subsea cable industry and underscores the technological edge enjoyed by the French group.



The recommendation remains a buy on Nexans, and the price target is raised from €172 to €184.