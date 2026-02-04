This morning, the group specializing in the supply of cables for energy and data transmission announced the signing of a framework agreement with Enedis, valued at 600 million euros. The deal covers medium-voltage cables intended to support the modernization and strengthening of the network, the connection of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the undergrounding of lines, and the integration of renewable energy parks across France.
The contract runs for 7 years (2026-2032), including 3 optional years, with deliveries set to begin in the first quarter of 2026.
Oddo BHF Positive on the Stock
Furthermore, following numerous recent discussions, the financial group believes that Nexans' organic momentum remains strong heading into the end of 2025, with double-digit growth confirmed for the Transmission segment (likely exceeding 20% for the full year).
Overall, analysts estimate that revenue should reach 6.004 billion euros, representing organic growth of nearly 5%, and 9% for the Electrification division. Their estimate for annual EBITDA stands at 720 million euros, after factoring in IFRS 5 standards (removal of the I&C division perimeter, including Amercable, Lynxeo, and Autoeletric).
Specifically, Oddo BHF believes the sale of the automotive harness business (Autoelectric) will allow Nexans to present itself as a pure player (a company focused entirely on a single sector). This sale is expected to be accretive, as Autoelectric's margin is estimated at around 7%, compared to a consolidated margin forecast of 12% for 2025.
Nexans' management is expected to provide its 2026 targets soon. In the meantime, Oddo BHF is forecasting EBITDA of 795 million euros, representing a margin of 12.4%. The 2028 roadmap remains unchanged, notably with an EBITDA target of 1.15 billion euros, while analysts are projecting closer to 1.01 billion euros.
As for the stock, despite a 20% rise in 2025, Oddo BHF believes it has underperformed compared to other players (+40% for Prysmian and +55% for NKT). The recommendation remains at "outperform," with a target price of 160 euros, representing an upside potential of 17.73% compared to Tuesday's close.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 28,500 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2024, the Group generated EUR 8.5 billion in net sales.
