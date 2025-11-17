Nexans has announced a key milestone in the construction of its next-generation cable-laying vessel, the Nexans Electra.

The group successfully launched the ship on November 13, 2025, at the Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway.

Now docked at the quay, the vessel is ready to enter the next phase, which includes final outfitting, commissioning, and testing before its first sea trials.

The Nexans Electra will be equipped with three turntables, offering a total loading capacity of 13,500 tonnes, and will be capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously.

Pascal Radue, Senior Executive Vice President of PWR-Transmission, stated: "Our fleet is at the very heart of our EPCI contract activities, and these vessels embody our ability to deliver the most complex submarine cable projects on time and safely. The launch of Nexans Electra marks a significant increase in our capacity, enabling us to support the global energy transition even more effectively."