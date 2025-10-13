Nexans announces that the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Julien Hueber as Chief Executive Officer and to part ways with Christopher Guérin. These decisions are effective immediately.



Julien Hueber is the Executive Vice President of PWR Grid & Connect Europe, a business with a turnover of €2.6bn and 23 industrial sites.



Julien Hueber joined Nexans in 2002 and has been a member of its Executive Committee since 2018.



He has solid experience in supply chain and purchasing, and in-depth knowledge of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and South Korea, where he spent several years as head of the Asia-Pacific region.



He then took charge of the global Industrial Cables - Industry Solutions & Projects business.