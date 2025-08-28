UBS points out that margin expansion continues to progress. The analyst confirms his buy recommendation on the the cable manufacturer's stock, raising his target price to €155 (from €130). This new TP represents a 19% upside potential.
Still trading at a discount to its peers as risks on HV are diminishing and margins on MV and LV are improving, we are raising the target to €155/share, UBS said.
Nexans has revised its 2025 targets upwards, with the cable manufacturer now targeting adjusted EBITDA of between €810m and €860m, as well as free cash flow of between €275m and €375m.
Nexans: UBS raises target price
Published on 08/28/2025 at 04:32 am EDT
