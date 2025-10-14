UBS remains bullish on the stock with a target price of €155 following Nexans' announcement of a new CEO.
The change of CEO appears to have no impact, as Nexans is maintaining its targets for 2028 and focusing on its goal of becoming a player exclusively dedicated to electrification, UBS points out, however.
Nexans has decided to appoint Julien Hueber as CEO and to part ways with Christopher Guérin. These decisions are effective immediately.
Julien Hueber is the Executive CEO of PWR Grid & Connect Europe, a business with a turnover of €2.6bn and 23 industrial sites.
Nexans: UBS remains bullish after change of CEO
Published on 10/14/2025 at 05:48 am EDT
