UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on Nexans shares with a target price of €155 ahead of its Q3 results. This new TP represents 20% upside potential for the cable manufacturer's shares.
The strength of the network and high-voltage transmission businesses should generate organic growth of around 7% in Q3. The stock's valuation remains attractive and we eagerly await the latest information on key contracts and mergers and acquisitions, UBS said.
Nexans has raised its targets for 2025, with the cable manufacturer now targeting adjusted EBITDA of between €810m and €860m, as well as free cash flow of between €275m and €375m.
Published on 10/10/2025 at 04:49 am EDT
