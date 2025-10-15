Nexi shares have fallen over 5% in Milan on Wednesday, following the publication of two analysts' comments, who lowered their target price for the Italian fintech company's shares.
Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed its 'neutral' recommendation on the stock, with a target price reduced from €6 to €5.20. And while Intermonte maintains its 'outperform' rating, it has reduced its target price for the stock from €8 to €7.40.
Nexi penalized by two target reductions
Published on 10/15/2025 at 10:04 am EDT
