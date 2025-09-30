Nexity has announced the creation of a new executive committee, composed of seven members and chaired by its CEO Véronique Bédague, to "steer the implementation of the strategy, with priority given to the rollout of 'New Nexity' and making the necessary decisions."



This committee includes the members of the real estate group's current senior management team, namely Jean-Claude Bassien (Deputy CEO), Fabrice Aubert and Pierre-Henry Pouchelon (Deputy CEOs).



Fabrice Aubert becomes chairman of the 'new urban offerings' division, and Pierre-Henry Pouchelon, in charge of finance and the 'residential real estate performance' division, will also take responsibility for the external growth department in early 2026.



They will be joined by Joris Delapierre and Lionel Séropian, managing directors of the Ile-de-France and South regions, as well as Anne-Laure Joumas, director of real estate and performance, who has also been appointed director of the operations division (co-working, managed residences).