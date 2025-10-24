Over the first nine months of FY 2025, Nexity reported total revenue of €1,934m, down 20% y-o-y. This decline is partly due to an unfavorable comparison basis in commercial real estate, where revenues fell by 88% to €44m after exceptional deliveries in 2024.



The residential development and promotion business declined by 5% to €1,576m, while services activities grew by 3% to €312m. In detail, operations (student residences, coworking) posted strong growth (+13%), reaching €226m, driven by an increase in the portfolio and high occupancy rates (98% for student residences, 85% for coworking spaces).



On the commercial side, Nexity recorded 7,106 reservations for new housing, down 12% in volume and 10% in value, to €1,515m. This trend masks contrasting dynamics: sales to first-time buyers rose by 26% to 1,994 units, supported by the extension of the PTZ (zero-interest loan), while individual investors withdrew (-40%) after the end of the Pinel scheme.



The total backlog fell by 4% over three months to €3,867m, reflecting the absence of new large-scale commercial projects.



Although no data on net income or EPS has been released at this stage, Nexity confirms its forecast of a return to operational profitability in 2025, with positive IFRS recurring operating income expected (excluding divested and international activities). The target of IFRS net debt below €380m is also maintained.



"The momentum confirms the relevance of our positioning and our ability to adapt," Nexity CEO Véronique Bédague said, adding, "We will return to profitable growth in 2025."























