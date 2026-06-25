The property developer (+0.06%) announced the appointment of Cécile Raquin as the group's corporate secretary and secretary to the board of directors. Reporting to Chair and CEO Véronique Bédague, she will also join the executive committee.
In this role, she will oversee the legal department, CSR, public affairs, institutional relations, and relations with local authorities.
Until now director general for local authorities at the Ministry for Regional Planning and Decentralization, Cécile Raquin is a member of the Conseil d'État. With more than 15 years of experience in senior public service, she has held posts at the Conseil d'État, in the Prime Minister's office, and alongside the Minister for Territorial Cohesion.
According to Nexity, the appointment is part of its ongoing overhaul of the legal function and an effort to strengthen coordination across legal, CSR, and public-affairs teams. The group aims to reinforce its relationships with public-sector stakeholders and local authorities, key partners in its real estate projects.
"Cécile Raquin's arrival is a major asset for the group. Her legal and institutional expertise, and her knowledge of local authorities and regions, will support us both in transforming our legal function and in strengthening our ties with public-sector stakeholders," said Véronique Bédague, Chair and CEO of Nexity.
A leading integrated player in French real estate, Nexity covers the full range of real estate sales and services offered to individuals, businesses, institutional investors, and local communities, accompanying them throughout the real estate process. Net sales (excluding sold and international businesses) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of new homes (83%). The group is also involved in building land allotment and urban regeneration activities (Villes & Projets);
- real estate management services (15%): residential property management, student residence management, consulting and real estate transaction services (for individuals, businesses, and investors), network marketing of real estate leasing investment products, management, promotion, and development of real estate franchise networks, etc.;
primarily activities related to urban renewal (Cities & Projects);
- sale of commercial real estate properties (1.8%): sales of office buildings, skyscrapers, commercial complexes, logistics platforms, businesses and hotels;
- other (0.2%).
France accounts for 97.4% of net sales.
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