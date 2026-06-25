Nexity hires Cécile Raquin as corporate secretary

The property developer (+0.06%) announced the appointment of Cécile Raquin as the group's corporate secretary and secretary to the board of directors. Reporting to Chair and CEO Véronique Bédague, she will also join the executive committee.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/25/2026 at 05:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In this role, she will oversee the legal department, CSR, public affairs, institutional relations, and relations with local authorities.



Until now director general for local authorities at the Ministry for Regional Planning and Decentralization, Cécile Raquin is a member of the Conseil d'État. With more than 15 years of experience in senior public service, she has held posts at the Conseil d'État, in the Prime Minister's office, and alongside the Minister for Territorial Cohesion.



According to Nexity, the appointment is part of its ongoing overhaul of the legal function and an effort to strengthen coordination across legal, CSR, and public-affairs teams. The group aims to reinforce its relationships with public-sector stakeholders and local authorities, key partners in its real estate projects.



"Cécile Raquin's arrival is a major asset for the group. Her legal and institutional expertise, and her knowledge of local authorities and regions, will support us both in transforming our legal function and in strengthening our ties with public-sector stakeholders," said Véronique Bédague, Chair and CEO of Nexity.