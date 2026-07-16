Nexity Strengthens Its New Urban Offerings Division

Nexity announced the appointment of Delphine Fontaine as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of developing its New Urban Offerings.



With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, she is joining Nexity to support the expansion of this strategic business dedicated to urban regeneration, asset repositioning, and the design of innovative, sustainable, and responsible real estate projects in service of local communities.



Delphine Fontaine will lead the development of projects combining commercial real estate, the conversion of office assets, housing rehabilitation, managed residences, and mixed-use projects.



'Delphine Fontaine has developed recognized expertise in the development, transformation, and value enhancement of real estate assets,' the group said.



Before joining Nexity, she headed GA Smart Building's Ile-de-France and Regions Office Development Agency.



She has also held several positions of responsibility at other major companies in the sector, notably at La Poste Immobilier and EDF Sofilo.