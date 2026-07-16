Nexity announced the appointment of Delphine Fontaine as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of developing its New Urban Offerings.
With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, she is joining Nexity to support the expansion of this strategic business dedicated to urban regeneration, asset repositioning, and the design of innovative, sustainable, and responsible real estate projects in service of local communities.
Delphine Fontaine will lead the development of projects combining commercial real estate, the conversion of office assets, housing rehabilitation, managed residences, and mixed-use projects.
'Delphine Fontaine has developed recognized expertise in the development, transformation, and value enhancement of real estate assets,' the group said.
Before joining Nexity, she headed GA Smart Building's Ile-de-France and Regions Office Development Agency.
She has also held several positions of responsibility at other major companies in the sector, notably at La Poste Immobilier and EDF Sofilo.
A leading integrated player in French real estate, Nexity covers the full range of real estate sales and services offered to individuals, businesses, institutional investors, and local communities, accompanying them throughout the real estate process. Net sales (excluding sold and international businesses) break down by activity as follows:
- sale of new homes (83%). The group is also involved in building land allotment and urban regeneration activities (Villes & Projets);
- real estate management services (15%): residential property management, student residence management, consulting and real estate transaction services (for individuals, businesses, and investors), network marketing of real estate leasing investment products, management, promotion, and development of real estate franchise networks, etc.;
primarily activities related to urban renewal (Cities & Projects);
- sale of commercial real estate properties (1.8%): sales of office buildings, skyscrapers, commercial complexes, logistics platforms, businesses and hotels;
- other (0.2%).
France accounts for 97.4% of net sales.
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