Can Nexon Co., Ltd. consistently turn hit games into durable, profitable franchises?

Published on 06/01/2026 at 05:34 am EDT - Modified on 06/01/2026 at 05:48 am EDT

The global online gaming market is already massive and continues to expand steadily. Fortune Business Insights expects the market to grow from about $244.7bn in 2026 to reach $501.9bn by 2034, i.e. a CAGR of about 9%.

The main growth driver is the shift to live-service gaming and global digital distribution. Their data shows that more players are spending on in-game purchases, subscriptions, and downloadable content instead of one-time game sales. Add to that mobile penetration, cloud gaming, and constant updates - and games have effectively become ongoing revenue platforms rather than products.

That’s where Nexon comes in. It focuses on developing and operating games as live services. Its business is built around a few enduring titles - MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter, both role-playing games (RPGs). These games are specially built to keep players hooked and spend cash.

But that’s also the concern. These legacy games prove that the model works, although they also highlight how dependent Nexon remains on a narrow set of aging hits.

Without new franchises that are as strong as this, Nexon risks leaning too heavily on yesterday’s winners to drive tomorrow’s growth.

Behind the growth

Nexon’s Q1 26 numbers look strong on the surface, but it still comes down to execution. Revenue rose 34% y/y to JPY 152.2bn ($950m), up from JPY 113.9bn in Q1 25, driven by the breakout success of ARC Raiders and continued growth in the MapleStory franchise.

Profits grew even faster. Operating income increased 40% y/y from JPY 41.6bn to JPY 58.2bn. Net income surged 118% y/y to JPY 57.2bn from JPY 26.3bn, helped partly by a JPY 14.5bn FX gain and strong new game launches.

The core business is still anchored by key franchises and new hits, with ARC Raiders alone selling 4.6 million units in the quarter (16 million+ total), giving strong near-term momentum and visibility. Cash and cash equivalent also improved from JPY 340.9bn to JPY 454.2bn.

So yes, the numbers are strong, although count on a few big successful products (hits) and FX gains, raises doubts about how sustainable this growth really is.

Analysts split

At JPY 2,307, the stock is down 11.6% over the past year and is trading below its 52-week high of JPY 4,434. This suggests the market is already pricing in concerns around growth durability.

Valuations still look high: the stock trades at around 15.2x FY 26 earnings, below its 3-year average of 26.4x, but not necessarily cheap given earnings volatility and reliance on a few big franchises.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 8 out of 17 analysts rating it a “Buy” and the rest on “Hold”. Their average target price of JPY 3,299.5 implies 47.3% upside potential, but also reflects optimism that may depend on continued hit-driven momentum.

In short, the story is strong, although sustaining growth beyond current hits remains the key risk.

What’s next?

There are quite a few risks here. Nexon still leans heavily on a handful of aging franchises. If player engagement drops, in turn revenue will slide. New game launches are hit-driven and unpredictable, while development and marketing costs keep rising. There’s also FX volatility, platform fees, and increasing competition from global studios. And live-service fatigue is real: players don’t stay loyal forever.

While Nexon looks strong today, retaining its position requires a consistent string of hits. It is a classic 'what’s next?' story—and the market won’t wait long for an answer.