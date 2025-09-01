Next's share price has entered a pause after months of solid progress. The trend remains caught between well-defined supports and resistances, as momentum turns neutral and investors hesitate on direction.

Over one month, the stock has slipped 2.9%, trimming part of its recent gains. Yet performance remains robust, up 19.3% over six months and 17.6% over one year. This looks more like a medium-term correction than a trend reversal. The price now sits below the 20- and 50-day moving averages, reflecting neutral momentum and limited short-term visibility.

Clear technical markers in play

The market is testing precise reference points. First-line support stands at 11,685 GBX, reinforced by 11,455 GBX below. On the upside, resistance begins at 12,330 GBX before a heavier supply zone around 12,970-12,910 GBX. These levels frame a short-term trading range of 11,455-12,330 GBX, consistent with a consolidation phase after the semester’s rally.

Risk of a renewed test of support

The lack of bullish acceleration and position below short-term averages argue for more sideways trading. As long as selling pressure remains active near resistance, the 11,685-11,455 GBX zone may come under renewed test. Conversely, only a clear break above 12,330 GBX would revive buying pressure and reopen the path toward recent highs.