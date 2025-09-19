Next plc's H1 26 results showed impressive revenue growth and a significant expansion in its margin, fueled by strong international online sales, strategic third-party brand partnerships and effective digital initiatives. The company also began a substantial share buyback program, reflecting management's confidence in financial resilience and commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst a challenging retail environment.

Published on 09/19/2025 at 07:43 am EDT - Modified on 09/19/2025 at 08:26 am EDT

NEXT plc is a prominent UK-based retailer specializing in clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products. With over 500 stores across the UK and Ireland, the company is expanding its international presence. NEXT plc has a multi-channel strategy that integrates physical retail outlets, a comprehensive e-commerce platform, and the NEXT Directory catalogue, thereby enhancing customer reach and sales flexibility.

The company focuses on the design and distribution of ready-to-wear clothing for women, men, and children, as well as accessories, costume jewelry, and home products. Net sales are primarily generated through ready-to-wear clothing distribution, which accounts for 69.5% of total sales. This includes mail orders (57.9% of net sales) and sales from over 800 stores in the UK (42.1%). International distribution, through over 200 franchised stores, contributes 14.7% to net sales.

In addition, credit allocation accounts for 4.7%, while other activities make up 11.1% of net sales. Geographically, net sales are distributed as follows: the United Kingdom (81.6%), Europe (10.9%), the Middle East (4.8%), Asia (0.8%), and other regions (1.9%). The company has around 32,900 employees.

H1 26 robust performance

Next plc released its H1 26 earnings on September 18, 2025, announcing revenue of £3.2bn, up 10.3% y/y, primarily driven by robust performance in international online sales, ongoing digital expansion, and strong contributions from third-party brands and wholly owned brands and licences (WOBL). Operating income rose by 13% to £555m, with margins expanding by 42bp to 17.1%. Moreover, net income increased by 13.5% to £387m.

Major buyback program

Next plc has launched a non-discretionary share buyback program, running from 19 August to 17 September 2025, authorizing the repurchase and cancellation of up to 14.99% (18,467,000 shares) of its issued share capital. This program is designed to strengthen shareholder returns and capital efficiency, which is expected to boost EPS by 15%–17%. The initiative demonstrates management’s confidence in Next’s financial resilience and commitment to sustained value creation amid a challenging UK retail landscape.

Optimistic growth outlook

Next plc has posted a revenue CAGR of 9.8% over FY 22-25, reaching £6.1bn, driven by the rapid growth of its online business, strong international expansion, strategic third-party brand partnerships, and sustained improvements in logistics. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 7.4%, reaching £1.1bn, with a margin of 17.9%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 2.8% to £736m.

Consistent growth in net income led FCF increasing over FY 22-25, reaching £757m (from £465m), supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from £971m to £1.1bn. Moreover, total debt declined from £2.1bn to £1.9bn in FY 25. This led to improved gearing, which decreased from 208.5% to 107%.

In comparison, Tapestry, Inc., a global peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 1.6% to £7bn in FY 25. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 6.2% to £1.4bn. However, net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 40.2% to £183m in FY 25.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 4.8% over FY 25-28, reaching £7.3bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 6.4% to £1.3bn, with margins expanding by 80bp to 17.8%. Net income is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% to £919m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 7.2% and a net profit CAGR of 95.5% for Tapestry, Inc.

Strong stock performance

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 12.2%. Although, in comparison, Tapestry, Inc.’s stock has delivered higher returns of around 162.7% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of £2.3 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Next plc is currently trading at a P/E of 16.4x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of £7, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 13.2x but lower than that of Tapestry, Inc. (P/E of 20.7x). In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 12.6x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of £1.2bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.1x but lower than that of Tapestry, Inc. (16.9x).

Next plc is monitored by 20 analysts, with nine having ‘Buy’ ratings, and 11 having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of £128.4, implying an upside potential of 10.9%.

Overall, Next plc's strong performance in H1 26, coupled with its strategic initiatives and robust growth outlook, underscore the company's resilience and commitment to delivering value to shareholders. The substantial share buyback program and consistent revenue growth highlight management's confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects.

However, Next PLC faces significant risks in a volatile retail environment, including UK economic dependence, interest rate impacts, sector shifts, and integration challenges. Operational risks involve digital investment and supply chain vulnerabilities. Mitigation efforts focus on geographic diversification, disciplined capital allocation, and technological investments.