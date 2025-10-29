When most British retailers are praying for mild weather and forgiving consumers, Next plc is doing something unusual: raising its profit forecast again. The high-street and online retailer has now upgraded guidance for the fourth time in eight months, after third-quarter full-price sales jumped 10.5%, far ahead of its own modest predictions.

That success means Next now expects to earn £1.135 billion in pre-tax profits for the year ending January 2026, up from £1.105 billion previously and more than 12% higher than last year. Its shares, which have risen more than 40% since January, have rewarded that dependability handsomely.

The steady hand of Simon Wolfson

Simon Wolfson, the chief executive since 2001, has made a career out of cautious optimism. This quarter was no different. The company freely admitted it had "underestimated the positive effect of improved stock levels", a dry way of saying that its logistics worked better than almost everyone else's.

After years of freight bottlenecks and supplier headaches, Next's inventories are humming again. The company has also learned to calibrate its online marketing spend with precision, boosting digital advertising by 50% in overseas markets when returns justified it. The result: international sales leapt nearly 39%, outpacing even the strongest first-half growth.

Next plc – Upgraded Profit Guidance. Source: MarketScreener -visual from trading statement

Roughly four-fifths of Next's business still comes from the UK, which makes it a useful barometer for middle-class spending. Third-quarter domestic sales rose 5.4%, slower than in the spring but still far above the gloom hanging over household finances.

Recent official data showing a surprise rise in UK retail sales in September suggest that, even under high inflation and tax anxiety, consumers are not yet retreating. They are, however, being choosier, and Next's mix of affordability and reliability continues to capture that selectivity.

Chart 2 | Full-Price Sales Growth by Region (UK softening, overseas surging) Source: MarketScreener -visual from trading statement

From warehouse to war room

Next's overseas boom owes as much to back-end engineering as front-end fashion. A new European distribution model now merges its direct-to-consumer website stock with the inventory of Zalando, its largest aggregator partner, improving availability and trimming costs.

That operational discipline extends to its capital management. Share buybacks have been paused, not for lack of cash but because the share price, above £121, makes further purchases uneconomic. Instead, the company plans a special dividend of about £3.10 a share early next year, on top of its standard 87p interim payout. It still expects to generate £425 million in surplus cash this year.

Chart 3 | Quarterly Full-Price Sales Growth (FY 2025/26) (growth moderating but still strong) Source: MarketScreener -visual from trading statement

Wolfson warns of a "weaker UK economy" next year, yet Next's record suggests it will adjust long before it's forced to. In an industry addicted to reinvention, its true innovation may be competence.