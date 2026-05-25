NFL Biosciences files new patent application

The biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions has announced the filing of a patent application protecting a predictive efficacy biomarker associated with NFL-101, a drug candidate for smoking cessation.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/25/2026 at 12:03 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The objective is clearly to protect the use of this biomarker, which enables the identification of a significant smoker population with an increased probability of response to NFL-101.



This new patent application brings the number of patent families held by NFL Biosciences in the field of tobacco extract-based smoking cessation to five. The company held only two patent families at the time of its IPO. Scientific work conducted since then has led to the filing of three new families, progressively strengthening its intellectual property protection and providing NFL Biosciences with a differentiating and sustainable position in a field whose importance is increasingly recognized by the international scientific community.



Two products under development for smoking cessation



In parallel, the company is developing NFL-102, a drug candidate enriched with specific compounds and featuring an extended mechanism of action, for the general population. A confirmatory study for safety, efficacy, and dose selection is planned, with the clinical trial application scheduled for mid-2026. The priority for advancing to Phase 3 between NFL-101 and NFL-102 will depend on the efficacy results of NFL-101 within the population carrying the predictive biomarker, the size of this population, and the efficacy of NFL-102 within the general population.