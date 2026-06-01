NFL Biosciences validates breakthrough in personalized medicine

The Montpellier-based biotech has unveiled strong efficacy results for its drug candidate NFL-101, following the identification of a predictive biomarker. This approach, targeting over half of all smokers, could maximize its chances of success in Phase 3 trials.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/01/2026 at 12:03 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The biopharmaceutical company, specializing in the development of botanical drugs for addiction, today presented supplemental analyses from its Phase 2 clinical study (CESTO2). These findings demonstrate that the efficacy of its flagship smoking cessation treatment, NFL-101, is directly linked to a specific immune biomarker in patients.



Precise targeting derived from the mechanism of action



Conducted in collaboration with Professor Eric Tartour's team at the Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou, the analyses reveal that the treatment performs significantly better in patients with specific IgG1 antibody levels below 200 ng/mL prior to the start of therapy.

This discovery is no coincidence. It stems directly from the immunomodulatory mechanism of action of NFL-101. Data show that the therapeutic benefit is strictly concentrated within this target population, while patients without the biomarker respond to the treatment in the same manner as they do to the placebo.



Market potential preserved and Phase 3 de-risked



For investors, this announcement provides two highly positive signals: a substantial addressable market, as the biomarker was detected in 57.2% of the analyzed patients (out of a sample of 306 people). The biotech thus maintains massive commercial potential while refining its target. The second signal concerns the reduction of clinical risk. NFL Biosciences will directly integrate this 'biomarker carrier' status as an inclusion criterion for its next clinical study. By eliminating non-responders from the outset, the company mathematically maximizes the chances of success for its upcoming Phase 3.