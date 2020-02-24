Ángel Estrada, new Director General Financial Stability, Regulation and Resolution (149 KB)

Communication Department

Madrid, 24 February 2020

Ángel Estrada, new Director General Financial Stability, Regulation and Resolution

At its meeting today, the Executive Commission of the Banco de España has resolved to appoint Ángel Estrada García as the new Director General Financial Stability, Regulation and Resolution. This appointment has subsequently been ratified by the Governing Council of the Banco de España. Ángel Estrada replaces Jesús Saurina, whose outstanding work has been acknowledged by both the Executive Commission and the Governing Council.

Ángel Estrada (born in Ponferrada, 1965) has a degree in economics and business studies from the Complutense University of Madrid and a master's degree in economics and finance from the Centro de Estudios Monetarios y Financieros (CEMFI). He joined the Banco de España in 1990 as an Economist in the Department of Economic Analysis and Forecasting and was appointed as Manager of the Labour Market and Macroeconomic Modelling Unit, within the Directorate General Economics, Statistics and Research, in 2002. Ángel held the post of Economic Adviser to the Office of the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2008, when he returned to the Banco de España as Manager of the Sectoral Analysis and Structural Policies Unit.

In 2009 he was appointed as Director General Macroeconomic Analysis and International Economy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, a post he held until his return to the Bank in 2012. Since then, Ángel has successively been Adviser on International Affairs (2012-2013), Manager of the Impact Assessment Analysis Unit (2013-2014) and Executive Co-ordinator for International Affairs (2014-2018), before being appointed to his current post of Director of the Financial Stability and Macroprudential Policy Department.

