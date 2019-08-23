ngena : Adds Renowned Industry Experts to Board of Advisors, Welcomes Bart de Graaff to Executive Team and Expands Geographical Presence

De Graaff Steps into Chief Commercial Officer & Managing Director Roles as the Company Opens a New Office in the U.S.

ngena, the Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance (“negna”), along with its founder & CEO, Marcus Hacke, PhD, move into 2.0 format and welcome an advisory board of renowned executives. The company’s advisory board has been formed by bringing together highly experienced members from a variety of backgrounds, with proven track records of delivering sophisticated outcomes to customers by combining the right technologies and services. The advisory board will be hands-on and support ngena with strategic, commercial and technical advice to guide the company to further success.

Currently, the ngena advisory board includes the following members:

Jack Sepple, Chairman of the ngena advisory board and former Senior Managing Director, Global Cloud, Infrastructure & CTO for Accenture Operations

Luis Alvarez, former CEO of BT Global Services

Chris Burke, former CTO of Vodafone UK

Edwin Paalvast, SVP Global Specialist Sales at Cisco

“I’m thrilled to serve as chairman of the ngena advisory board, as this company has the potential to redefine network management through SD-WAN solutions that automate and facilitate true digital transformations,” says Sepple. “This innovative organization is disrupting the network industry through a partnership model that is unique in terms of its go-to-market and offerings.”

In addition to forming the advisory board, ngena welcomes Bart de Graaff as Chief Commercial Officer & Managing Director. A leader full of exciting ideas and energy, he previously spent more than a decade in executive roles at Accenture, most recently leading cloud and infrastructure sales and operations. He will have a specific focus on partner management, business development and the ngena platform, including elevating user experience and introducing new value-added services to the platform.

“After spending the bulk of my career developing and advancing smart technology solutions, this position with ngena is a natural fit and one I’m extremely passionate about,” says de Graaf. “I have an ambitious vision for where we’re heading, and am excited about our handpicked advisory board that will help us get there.”

ngena is also pleased to announce the opening of its fully staffed U.S. office in Miami, Fl., which will cover the Americas market by helping alliance partners and end customers in sales, marketing, implementation and support of ngena’s SD-WAN solutions. In addition, ngena has also been invited to participate with Cisco and select other partners next week at Cisco Impact. ngena will discuss how its product accelerates SD-WAN adoption in the market and provides value to joint customers with an end-to-end, managed SD-WAN as-a-Service solution. To learn more, please visit https://www.ngena.net/product/

About ngena

ngena has redefined the SD-WAN marketplace with an end to end managed service which:

Is built on leading Cisco SD-WAN technology

Is globally connected through a meshed backbone of 19 globally distributed ngena hubs

Offers global and local access and services in 200 countries using private and public Internet links

Has a Sales & Solutions Portal BOSS that offers a single point of ordering, fulfillment, change management and service assurance within a high degree of standardization and automation, DevOps ready, end-to-end Intelligent Automation, Predictive Analytics and that Proactively Monitors Networks and SLA’s in real time

Over the course of 2019, ngena’s SD-WAN has added new alliance partners to its ecosystem and successfully closed a number of global transactions covering more than 30 different countries. Its automated as-a-service offering provides a 360-degree view of hybrid cloud computing and services, delivers increased mobility in the workplace, and supports enhanced network security and visibility requirements, all on agile and innovative topologies.

For more information see: www.ngena.net │ LinkedIn │ YouTube │ Twitter │ Xing

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005200/en/