NGK Insulators, Ltd. demonstrated robust growth by strategically focusing on digital society, and energy sectors. The company's restructuring and expansion efforts aim to enhance operational efficiency, profitability, and competitiveness, supported by disciplined resource allocation and innovative transformation initiatives.

NGK Insulators, founded in 1919 and headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, operates in environmental, digital society, and energy & industry sectors, offering automotive exhaust components, semiconductor products, batteries, insulators, power equipment, and more. It also manages insurance and golf course businesses.

NGK Insulators announced a company split and absorption-type merger involving its subsidiary, NGK ELECTRONICS DEVICES, INC. Effective April 1, 2026, NGK will absorb the sales division, while NGK CERAMIC DEVICE CO., LTD. will take over manufacturing operations, dissolving NGKED. This organizational restructuring aims to enhance operational efficiency, address human resources challenges, and strengthen the competitiveness of NGK’s electronics components business by leveraging group synergies and focusing management resources on high-value-added products.

Sustained growth trend

NGK Insulators showed decent performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 6.7%, reaching JPY 620.0bn, driven by expansion in Asian and global markets, robust demand from renewable energy and infrastructure segments. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 1.1% to JPY 137.0bn. However, margin contracted from 26.0% to 22.2%.



Over FY 22-25, FCF grew from JPY 31.2bn to JPY 56.9bn, supported by rise in cash from operations. Cash and cash equivalent increased from JPY 139.0bn to JYP 198.0bn, with total debt being stable at JPY 252.0bn. This led to improved gearing from 42.8% to 34.7%.



Moreover, NGK Insulators achieved record high revenue and operating profit in H1 25, driven by robust automotive sector demand, strong domestic and overseas insulator demand, and growth in the semiconductor segment.

In comparison, SMC Corporation, a local peer, achieved a revenue CAGR of 2.9%, reaching JPY 792.0bn over FY 22-25. However, EBITDA dropped at a CAGR of minus 3.3% to JPY 225.0bn, with margin contracting from 34.2% to 28.4%.

Strong returns

Over the past year, NGK Insulators's stock rose by 47.4%. In comparison, SMC Corporation delivered negative returns of 20.8%. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 60.0 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.3%.

NGK Insulators is currently trading at P/E of 14.7x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY 198.0, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.7x but lower than SMC Corporation (22.7x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 5.6x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBITDA of JPY 148.5bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 4.5x but lower than that of SMC Corporation’s 12.0x.



The stock is watched by five analysts with one having 'Buy' rating and four having 'Hold' ratings for a target price of JPY 2,465.0. However, the stock has already reached its target; any near-term correction in stock prices can create an opportunity for investors to evaluate stock for investment.



The consensus expects an EBITDA CAGR of 3.9%, reaching JPY 155.2bn with margin expansion of 30bp to 22.6% and a net profit CAGR of 8.5%, reaching JPY 70.2bn over FY 25-28. Likewise, for SMC Corporation, the analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 8.2% and a net profit CAGR of 4.9%.



Overall, NGK Insulators demonstrates strong growth and competitive positioning, outperforming peers like SMC Corporation. With robust demand and strategic restructuring, it offers promising investment potential, especially if stock prices correct, providing an attractive entry point for investors. However, it faces risks from industry competition, regulatory changes, market volatility, operational disruptions, financial instability, strategic expansion uncertainties, and technology shifts.