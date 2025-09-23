Imprisoned by the Sun king Louis XIV in the citadel of Pignerol, where he died in 1680, Nicolas Fouquet was, three centuries before the age of Wall Street golden boys, the first true king of junk bonds.

It goes without saying that the methods of the superintendent of finances, trained in business by Mazarin, were not always ethical. What facilitated his misdeeds at the time was the complete budgetary anarchy in which the state's finances found themselves.

In reality, in the absence of a well-institutionalized budgetary structure and unity, each expenditure was taken from a revenue source, but randomly and precisely, at the discretion of the superintendent, whose role was to make decisions about which fund each order should be paid from.

However, the various funds did not have the same quality. Some were excellent, with reliable, recurring, and well-secured revenues. Many others were fed by taxes that were difficult to collect, so that bills drawn on them could have to wait months - or even years - before being paid.

At the bottom of the mille-feuille were various completely empty coffers, linked to taxes that were difficult to collect, often because their expected—or hoped-for—revenues had been spent in advance, thus already mortgaging several years of operations.

These differences in solvency led to considerable differences in the value of the notes, which were a kind of precursor to treasury bills, all traded over the counter. Those backed by the best coffers were at par; the others were more or less depreciated; there was also a lot of paper that was absolutely worthless.

But these could very suddenly rise again, and considerable fortunes could be made in a matter of days, for example when the superintendent "reassigned" these doomed notes to solid funds, because they were backed by well-funded coffers. Obviously, the temptation was too great for Nicolas Fouquet and his friends to buy back these notes at a low price before their providential reassignment...

Fouquet's downfall was sealed on the day his fortune surpassed that of Louis, and because he used his position to establish a state authority that the sovereign could not tolerate. Immediately after his arrest, the position of superintendent was abolished, and finances were handed over to a council chaired by the king, who, according to custom, "governed his states by himself."