Nicox files U.S. marketing approval application

Kowa, the exclusive licensee of the French biotechnology company, has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to U.S. health authorities at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), an innovative eye drop designed to lower intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/01/2026 at 02:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This filing is supported by robust data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, showing a clinically meaningful reduction in intraocular pressure and a favorable safety profile.



Nicox said it will be eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on global sales.



Doug Hubatsch, Nicox's chief scientific officer, said: "The submission of the NDA for NCX 470 in the United States marks a major milestone for Nicox and reflects the commitment of our teams and partners, as well as the support of our clinical investigation sites and patients. Based on the strength of the Phase 3 data from the Mont Blanc and Denali studies, NCX 470 has the potential to offer an important new therapeutic option for patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. We look forward to working closely with Kowa and the FDA throughout the review process."