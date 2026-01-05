Nicox Strengthens Its Financial Position

Ophthalmology company Nicox has announced a boost to its financial standing, having repaid all of its secured debt and extended its cash runway beyond 2027 thanks to additional unsecured financing.

The company has fully repaid its debt with funds and accounts managed by Kreos Capital using available cash as of the end of 2025. This has resulted in the release of all securities over its assets and has ended Kreos Capital's right to appoint a non-voting board observer.



This transaction coincides with new funding through a bond issue (with no associated security or guarantee) subscribed by a group of European investors, including institutional investor Vester Finance, Nicox's current financial partner.



This financing consists of a convertible bond issue amounting to 3 million euros and a straight bond issue (subject to certain conditions precedent) for 1 million euros, extending the company's cash horizon beyond the end of 2027.