Nigeria: TotalEnergies to Sell Its Oil Stake in Renaissance
TotalEnergies has announced that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has signed an agreement with Vaaris. Under this agreement, the subsidiary will transfer its 10% stake, along with all associated rights and obligations, in 15 Renaissance JV licenses primarily producing oil to Vaaris. Production from these licenses accounted for 16,000 boe/d net to the Company in 2025.
TotalEnergies EP Nigeria will also transfer its 10% stake in the remaining three Renaissance JV licenses, which primarily produce gas (OML 23, 28, and 77), to Vaaris, while retaining a full economic interest in these licenses, which currently supply 50% of the gas to Nigeria LNG.
Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval.
The Renaissance JV (formerly "JV SPDC") is an unincorporated joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (55%), Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd (30%, operator), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (10%), and Agip Energy and Natural Resources Nigeria (5%). It holds 18 licenses in the Niger Delta.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
