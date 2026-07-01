As Wall Street opens this afternoon, investor reaction to Nike's latest results is expected to be overwhelmingly negative.

The fiscal year 2026 report, released yesterday, is nothing short of catastrophic. It is characterized by stagnant revenue and gains within the wholesale channel that were entirely wiped out by the failure of Nike's direct-to-consumer sales initiatives.

This provides observers with a compelling lesson: even with a franchise of Nike's caliber and considerable financial resources, the brand was unable to establish a dominant online direct sales platform. Consequently, it has been forced to pivot its strategy back toward traditional retail methods.

Working with distributors offers the advantage of outsourcing the entire commercial infrastructure, but it comes with the drawback of price ceilings. These partners, facing intense competitive pressure themselves, demand significant discounts on orders to protect their own razor-thin margins.

Meanwhile, the erosion of Nike's profits continues globally, most notably in China, where operating profit fell by 20% year-over-year. The situation is equally critical elsewhere, with operating profits dropping by 6% and 9% in the Europe-Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, respectively.

As for North America, the 14% growth in the segment is largely cosmetic. It relies on a refund of customs duties deemed invalid by the Supreme Court in February 2026. At the bottom of the income statement, these refunds are what ultimately saved Nike's accounting profit.

The swoosh brand is returning $2.5bn to its shareholders for the year, almost entirely through dividends. This amount, incidentally, roughly equals its profit when adjusted for the expected refunds of duties paid on products imported into the United States.

This exceptional and favorable tailwind, linked to a court ruling, masks a critical erosion of revenue and profitability: a structural problem with no end in sight. Nike thus sees its earnings return to levels seen fifteen years ago, effectively erasing an entire cycle of investment in its organic growth strategy.

For investors, the Nike case perfectly illustrates the extreme difficulty of investing in the fashion brand sector: labels worn by everyone for years or even decades, until the day they stumble almost without warning. On this subject, see Nike pays the price for a generational pivot and an unsuitable strategy.

Alongside the results, news broke this morning of the appointment of Pfizer's former CFO to the same position at the sportswear brand. This appointment is likely to raise questions among analysts: beyond the curious sectoral shift, Pfizer's last decade was defined by a very aggressive acquisition strategy that was not exactly a resounding success.

Is Nike preparing to embark on a similar, questionable strategy?