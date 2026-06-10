Nike is posting one of the sharpest declines on the Dow Jones on Wednesday morning in New York, weighed down by a rating downgrade from RBC, which laments the absence of catalysts capable of revitalizing the sportswear giant's business this year.

Analysts at the Canadian bank have downgraded their recommendation to Sector Perform from Outperform, with a TP set at $50.



Just under an hour after the opening bell, the stock is down 0.5% at $44.4, continuing to trade near 10-year lows, while the Dow Jones index is down 0.3%.



The broker justifies its decision by the lack of positive momentum in revenue, as competition within the sector remains fierce.



Towards a slower-than-expected recovery



RBC also points to the lack of short-term catalysts and the absence of prospects for a near-term improvement in the group's performance.



"We believe the turnaround is progressing, but more slowly and on a narrower scope than initially anticipated," it warns.



"The lack of growth drivers and ongoing streamlining measures are unlikely to lead to an inflection point in trends, leaving few catalysts to play in the short term," the bank adds.



RBC had upgraded its rating on the stock to "Outperform" in September 2025, judging that the Beaverton, Oregon-based group was taking the right steps to turn around its footwear division's results and refresh its operational structure to facilitate, among other things, decision-making.



UBS analysts, who maintain a Neutral rating on the stock, lowered their target price for it from $54 to $50 this morning, citing fears of disappointing guidance when Q4 results are released on June 30.



On the stock market, Nike shares have fallen 30% YTD, following a 42% decline in 2025. The stock has lost 64% since its all-time high of $177.5 reached in November 2021.