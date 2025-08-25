Jefferies confirms its 'buy' rating on Nike shares, along with its $115 target price, highlighting the sportswear supplier's partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon, which it believes strengthens the brand's ubiquity.



Earlier this year, Amazon announced that Nike would resume sales on its platform for the first time since 2019. More recently, Nike was featured in the Amazon app, as well as on its dedicated shopping page, the broker said.



As Nike rebalances wholesale distribution and inventories normalize, we believe the last quarter marked a low point and remain aggressive buyers of the stock at these levels, it concludes.