Nike has announced the elimination of 775 jobs in the United States, mainly at its distribution centers in Tennessee and Mississippi, to accelerate the automation of its logistics operations. The decision is part of a broader streamlining program launched by the group, a few months after cutting 1,000 jobs in corporate functions. The stated goal is to strengthen the efficiency, flexibility and responsiveness of the supply chain through the adoption of advanced technologies.



The company cites a desire to reduce the complexity of its operations and optimize its structure to cope with a more demanding business environment. Nike is thus following a broader trend in the US logistics sector, marked by large-scale job cuts linked to automation, similar to UPS, which had announced 48,000 layoffs in 2025. The group did not specify the current size of its logistics workforce or the level of automation it is seeking in the short term.



These adjustments come as new CEO Elliott Hill tries to revive the brand after several quarters of underperformance. The direct-to-consumer strategy launched under John Donahoe led to a logistics expansion now seen as excessive. Hill now aims to rebalance the model, reconnect with third-party distributors and work down excess inventory. In its latest quarterly results, Nike reported a 32% drop in net profit, hit by tariffs, restructuring costs and slowing demand in China.