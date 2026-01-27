Nike confirmed on Monday that it is investigating a possible data breach after a cybercriminal group identified as World Leaks claimed to have published 1.4 terabytes of confidential data from its systems. The US company said in a statement that it was "actively assessing the situation" and took "data security and consumer privacy very seriously". No details were provided on the nature of the data or whether a ransom demand had been made.



The authenticity of the leak, claimed on the World Leaks website, could not be independently verified, and Nike did not comment on the potential contents of the breach. Key partners such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's and JD Sports could be affected, but have not responded so far. Nike shares were pretty flat on Monday, as the group is already under commercial pressure in a fast-changing competitive market.



Cyberattacks targeting large companies have multiplied in recent years, sometimes with major financial consequences. MGM Resorts, Clorox and UnitedHealth Group, amongst others, suffered significant disruptions in 2023 and 2024, with losses that could reach several hundred million dollars. Nike's investigation is continuing as authorities and companies step up efforts to contain the growing risks linked to ransomware.