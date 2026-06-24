Nike announced on Tuesday evening the appointment of David Denton, Pfizer's current chief financial officer, as the group's chief financial officer, with his new role set to take effect on August 16.

In charge of the U.S. pharmaceutical giant’s finances since 2022, he will replace Matthew Friend, who will leave the sportswear company in September 2026, a departure by mutual agreement that does not reflect any strategic disagreement between the two parties, the company said in a document filed with the SEC, the New York stock market regulator.

The appointment comes as Nike is engaged in a turnaround plan called “Win Now,” reflecting the determination of Elliott Hill, its chief executive who returned to the helm at the end of 2024, to simplify the organization amid sales that remain under pressure, particularly in China.

At the end of March, Nike warned that sales for the quarter ending in late June would decline by 2% to 4%, with an expected 20% drop in China, a key market for the group, while promotional pressure continues to weigh on margins.

Since the beginning of the year, the stock has fallen by more than 33%, compared with a 7.6% gain for the S&P 500 index.

A decidedly attractive compensation package

Aged 60, Denton was, before his time at Pfizer, the chief financial officer of home improvement retailer Lowe’s.

The compensation structure is built around an annual base salary of $1.45 million, to which will be added a target annual bonus representing 120% of his base salary, or around $1.74 million, as well as an annual long-term incentive award with a target value of $11.5 million, expected to be paid in shares.

To retain the executive, the U.S. sportswear giant also plans to include generous one-off sign-on bonuses. He will therefore receive an immediate cash welcome bonus of $7.25 million with his first paycheck, supplemented by a long-term performance bonus of $4 million, which will vest in December 2027, subject to the achievement of specific objectives.