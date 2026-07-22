Nike slides, weighed down by UBS pessimism

Nike shares are posting one of the Dow Jones index's sharpest declines on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, hit by a UBS note warning about young Americans' growing enthusiasm for collectibles at the expense of the sneaker market.

About an hour after the open, the U.S. sportswear maker's stock is down 2.9% at $41.70, still trading near lows last seen in 2014, while the Dow Jones is up 0.3%.



A cultural shift underway?



In a note published Wednesday, UBS analysts warn of a possible 'cultural shift' among younger consumers, who are redirecting part of their budgets toward trading cards and sports memorabilia.



According to industry data cited by the investment bank, the sports collectibles market reached $32.5bn in 2025, up from about $21bn in 2020, a 55% increase, with trading cards representing the largest category in the segment.



'If collectibles are capturing money and attention at the expense of sneakers, we think that will create problems for Nike,' the UBS analysts caution.



'Sneaker enthusiasts (the 'sneakerheads') have historically been the brand's best ambassadors. If Nike loses that audience, its turnaround could prove much more difficult.'



For the Swiss bank, this enthusiasm is 'another issue the market is not talking about,' which underpins its neutral rating and a price target set at $48.



An opportunity anyway?



UBS nonetheless believes this shift in consumer habits could create opportunities for Nike if the group can forge strategic partnerships with card publishers, athletes, or sports leagues.



The bank notably suggests including an exclusive Nike or Jordan collectible card in every shoebox sold to reignite customer interest, an innovation lever that it says warrants a measure of optimism about the brand's ability to pull off its comeback.