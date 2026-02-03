Nintendo announced a 23% rise in quarterly profit, supported by robust sales of its new Switch 2 console. Over the first nine months of its fiscal year ending in late December, the Japanese company sold 17.4 million units of its hybrid console, a performance seen as remarkable in the absence of major exclusive games. The group maintained its full-year target of 19 million Switch 2 sales and reiterated all its financial forecasts for the fiscal year, reassuring investors about the strength of its commercial strategy.



Operating profit for the latest quarter came to JPY 155bn, or about $995m. For the full year, Nintendo is forecasting profit of 370 billion yen, up nearly 33% from the previous year. Asked about the impact of soaring memory chip prices, President Shuntaro Furukawa said the increase had no significant effect in the short term, while acknowledging that sustained pressure could weigh on profitability. Thanks to high inventory levels and long-term supply contracts, Nintendo appears better prepared than other players in the sector.



The Switch 2, on sale since mid-2025, is priced at $449.99 in the United States versus about $320 in Japan, a gap reflecting US inflation. In the stockmarket, Nintendo shares have lost a third of their value since their November peak, partly due to concerns about the console's profitability and a release schedule seen as lacking ambition. The company, however, applies a strict policy of not selling its consoles at a loss. Attention is now turning to upcoming launches, including "Mario Tennis Fever," due as soon as next week.