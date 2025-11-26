Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. has benefited from strong momentum, underpinned by resilient advertising demand and growth across broadcasting and digital segments. The company accelerated its strategic shift by forging a partnership to localize proven entertainment formats for Western audiences.

Published on 11/26/2025 at 07:02 am EST - Modified on 11/26/2025 at 07:59 am EST

Nippon, which was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, is a media conglomerate overseeing television broadcasting, content production and media services, including news, entertainment, sports, and digital platforms. The company operates through three segments including Media Content Business, Wellness Business, and Real Estate-related Businesses.

Strategic partnership

Nippon has announced its partnership with Blue Ant Studios, a global production studio and rights business, to expand its unscripted formats in North America. Leveraging Nippon's global hit formats and Blue Ant's solid track record in original content, this collaboration will enable localization of Japanese creativity to Western audience and strengthen its presence in North America. The partnership aligns with Nippon's long-term vision of curating international entertainment and serves as a major move towards global growth.

Steady growth trend

Nippon demonstrated steady performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 4.4%, reaching JPY 462bn, driven by improved performance in core broadcasting, expansion of digital and streaming services, and strategic investments. EBIT registered a CAGR of -2.2%, reaching JPY 54.9bn. Consequently, margin declined by 255bp to 11.9%.

Over FY 21-24, cash and cash equivalent grew from JPY 63.8bn to JPY 93.3bn. In addition, total debt declined from JPY 13.8bn to JPY 9.4bn. Consequently, the gearing ratio improved from 1.6% to 1.0%.

Over H1 25, the company achieved record-high interim sales, driven by favorable performance across all segments, robust advertising revenue and a rise in spot ad sales. However, its EBIT margin contracted by 442bp to 14.2%.

In comparison, TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 2.8% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY 324.0bn in FY 24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of -2.8% to JPY 19.7bn. Subsequently, its EBIT margin contracted by 111bp to 6.1%.

Looking ahead, analysts project EBIT CAGR of 7.4%, reaching JPY 68.1bn, with a margin expansion of 169bp to 13.6% over FY 24-27. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.9%, reaching JPY 61.1bn. Likewise, for TV Asahi, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 7.0% and a net profit CAGR of -0.1% over FY 24-27.

Robust returns

Nippon's stock delivered strong returns of 66.6% over the past year. In comparison, TV Asahi delivered returns of 54.5%. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 40.0 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Nippon is currently trading at P/E of 17.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY 226.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 14.1x and TV Asahi (13.1x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 11.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of JPY 65.7bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.3x but lower than TV Asahi (11.4x).

The stock is monitored by six analysts, with two having 'Buy' ratings and four having 'Hold' ratings for a target price of JPY 3,870.0. However, as the stock has already reached its target price only a near-term correction in its price could create a buy opportunity for investorsnt.

Overall, Nippon has maintained a consistent trajectory of expansion and operational resilience, underpinned by its diversified portfolio and adaptability in offerings. Looking forward, it is well-positioned for growth, leveraging strategic international partnerships to strengthen its competitive edge and drive value creation. However, it faces risks from intensified digital competition and evolving consumer habits, which could erode viewership and advertising revenue.