Nippon Steel announces energy and quality improvements with ABB's control solution

Nippon Steel's cement plant says it has delivered energy and quality improvements since deploying ABB's advanced process control.



Nippon Steel said ABB Ability(TM) Expert Optimizer, an advanced process control solution, has helped reduce energy consumption and improve product quality at its Muroran cement facility in Hokkaido, Japan.



The digital solution for controlling, stabilizing, and optimizing industrial processes enabled the leading cement producer to cut specific heat consumption by 2.2%.



Free lime, a key quality indicator, was also said to have fallen by about 10%, resulting in higher-quality output.



Nippon Steel produces blast-furnace cement as part of its steelmaking business and requires reliable technologies to move toward highly automated or autonomous operations.



'ABB Ability(TM) Expert Optimizer provides precise and flexible process control that can replicate and improve operators' actions,' said Hiromichi Yoda, local head of ABB's Process Industries division in Japan.



'At the Muroran plant, the system helps address multiple challenges at once: reducing costs, improving quality, supporting digital transformation, and mitigating the impact of shortages of skilled labor.'