Nissan posted a heavy net loss of ¥221.9bn (approximately €1.2bn) for H1 2025, compared with a profit of ¥19.2bn a year ago, penalized by write-downs relating to its joint ventures and restructuring costs.



The Japanese manufacturer also recorded an operating loss of ¥27.7bn over the period, after a profit of ¥32.9bn in H1 2024. Revenue fell 7% to ¥5.578 trillion, compared with ¥5.984 trillion a year earlier.



Nissan sold 1.48 million vehicles in H1.



"Our half-year results reflect the challenges we face, but confirm that Nissan is on the road to recovery. [...] With focus, discipline and the measures we have put in place, I am confident in our ability to deliver better results in the second half of the year," said Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO, seeking to reassure investors.



Management has adjusted its full-year revenue forecast to ¥11.7 trillion, down from ¥12.5 trillion previously. The manufacturer anticipates an operating loss of ¥275 billion for the year, despite intense cost-cutting efforts.



Nissan reports that it has achieved savings of over ¥80bn in the first half of the year and says it is on track to exceed ¥150bn by the end of the fiscal year.