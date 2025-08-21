Nissan announces the commercial launch of the first X-Trail NISMO, available in Japan from September 24. This model aims to expand the offering in the premium SUV segment by capitalizing on the sporty image of NISMO, the brand's performance division.



The vehicle features new technologies, including Kayaba Swing Valve shock absorbers and e-4ORCE electric all-wheel drive, as well as Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires and 20-inch wheels. Nissan highlights significant aerodynamic gains (29% reduction in lift) and a redesigned interior with sporty options.



With this launch, Nissan is strengthening its product strategy in Japan by targeting customers seeking both performance and comfort, and by leveraging its technological expertise in a promising segment.