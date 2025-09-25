Niterra has begun FY 25 with a strong momentum, by strategically positioning itself for long-term growth with a sharpened focus on high-value component solutions and proactive industry consolidation. The recent integration of complementary businesses underscores management's commitment to supply chain optimization and manufacturing excellence. These initiatives are set to reinforce Niterra's resilience and competitiveness as the automotive sector moves toward advanced technologies and sustainability imperatives.

Niterra Co., Ltd., headquartered in Nagoya, Japan and founded in 1936, is a global leader in the production of spark plugs, ignition components, and advanced technical ceramics. Formerly known as NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., it serves Original Equipment and Aftermarket services to the automotive, industrial, and medical sectors, with prominent brands such as NGK (Ignition Parts) and NTK (Vehicle Electronics), supplying a comprehensive portfolio for internal combustion engines, sensors, and vehicle electronics. The company operates with a network of 61 consolidated subsidiaries, 24 manufacturing and sales organizations, four Technical Centers (Japan, South Korea, US, and Brazil) and three Venture Labs worldwide.

Revenue is reported under three categories, i.e.: Automotive components (82.3% of Q1 25 revenue), which include Spark & glow plugs and Automotive sensors, Component solutions (16.4%), and others (1.3%). Geographically, the company is segmented into five regions: the US (25.3% of FY 24 sales), Germany (19.3%), Japan (18.8%), China (10.5%), and Others (26.1%).

Segmental growth led Q1 25 upside

Niterra released its Q1 25 results on July 31, 2025, reporting a 2.7% y/y increase in earnings at JPY169.9bn, driven by 11.1% y/y growth in Component solutions and c.1.0% y/y growth in Automotive components. Operating income was JPY33.8bn, down 13.5% y/y, due to higher expenses. Its margin contracted by 373bp to 19.9%. Net profit declined by 13.7% y/y to JPY24bn, due to higher operating and finance costs.

Looking ahead for FY 25, the company targets 5.4% y/y revenue growth to JPY688.0bn, considering a favorable performance and steady price increase in AM products from the automotive components business. In addition, the ceramics business is expected to improve, with growth in shipment volumes within the semi-conductor production equipment business. Operating profit is expected to remain fairly flat (+0.3% y/y), reaching JPY130bn, anticipating an increase in sales volume and a price hike in the automotive components segment, with growth in its component business supported by the recovery in the semiconductor market. However, net income is expected to decline 2.8% y/y to JPY90.0bn.



In accordance with the medium-to-long term policy, the company has decided to discontinue the new business segment to focus on primary business fields, compatible with the core ceramics technology.

Accelerating market leadership with Spark Plug dominance

On September 1, 2025, Niterra Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of Denso Corporation’s spark plug and exhaust gas sensor business for JPY180.6bn in cash. Post-acquisition, Niterra is set to control approximately 60% of the worldwide spark plug market which was valued at $3.5bn in 2024 and is expected to reach $5.7bn by 2034, driven primarily by hybrid vehicle adoption and continued internal combustion engine demand in developing markets.



This acquisition is intended to meet Niterra’s long-term strategy to meet demand for internal combustion engine components amid transition toward carbon neutrality. Integrating Denso’s strong sales channels and production systems would enable Niterra to optimize its global supply chain, enhance manufacturing efficiency, and ensure a consistent worldwide supply of essential automative parts.

Robust FCF growth

Niterra reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 9.9% to reach JPY652.9bn in FY 24, the principal drivers include steady demand for internal combustion components and strategic initiatives undertaken to optimize supply chain. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 16.9% to JPY167bn, with margins expanding by 431bp to 25.5%. Net income increased at 15.5% CAGR over the same period, reaching JPY92.6bn.



Consistent net income growth contributed to an increase in FCF from JPY37.8bn to JPY93.3bn over FY 21-24, supported by robust growth in cash inflow from operations, increasing from JPY71.9bn to JPY133bn. In addition, the cash and cash equivalent rose from JPY173bn to JPY208bn. The company reported improvement in gearing ratio, declining from 29.9% to 23.2%. ROA rose from 5.2% to 8.1% over FY 21-24.



In comparison, JTEKT Corporation, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 9.7% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY1.8tn in FY 24. EBITDA surged at a CAGR of 8.7% to JPY139bn, however margins contracted from 7.6% in FY 21 to 7.4% in FY 24 and net income declined at a CAGR of minus 12.8% to JPY13.7bn.

Stronger stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 44.1%, slightly above the JTEKT stock, which delivered returns of 41.7% over the same period. In addition, Niterra declared a DPS of JPY178 in FY 24, with a dividend yield of 3.1%.



Niterra is currently trading at a P/E of 12.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY478.1, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 10.2x but lower than JTEKT’s P/E of 18.5x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.1x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of JPY171.8bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.3x and that of JTEKT (5.0x).



Niterra is monitored by nine analysts, four of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and five have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of JPY5,345. However, as the stock has already reached its target price, any near-term correction in the stock price could create a buy opportunity for investors.



The consensus expects an estimated revenue CAGR of 4.3%, reaching JPY740.7bn over FY 24-27. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% to JPY198.2bn with margin of 26.8% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 6.4% to JPY111.5bn with margin of 15.1%, and EPS is expected to increase to JPY561.6 in FY 27 from JPY466.3 in FY 24. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 5.3% and a net profit CAGR of 56.6% for JTEKT over FY 24-27.



Overall, Niterra demonstrated sustained operational excellence, supported by prudent portfolio management and disciplined execution during a transformative period for the industry. Strategic initiatives, including key acquisitions and segment realignment, have positioned the company to capture new opportunities, boost resilience, and drive future growth. Looking forward, Niterra is well-placed to navigate evolving sector dynamics, leveraging its market leadership and innovation focus while addressing emerging challenges in the automotive value chain.

However, Niterra faces headwinds from the accelerating global shift away from internal combustion engines, which threatens its core automotive product demand. Intensifying competition, rapid technological change, and potential supply chain or geopolitical disruptions also pose challenges to its diversified growth ambitions.