The Washington State-based group has been selected for the Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) program, designed to support the future US defense architecture against cruise missiles. The initial award is worth $44m, but its ceiling can reach $627m as development, integration, and production phases are added.
This contract puts a sharper spotlight on nLIGHT, a vertically integrated company that designs lasers for defense, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing. The JLWS program aims to move laser weapons from the demonstrator stage to deployable systems, with prototypes of around 150 kW, then a ramp-up toward 300 to 500 kW. The goal is to offer a lower-cost alternative to traditional interceptors, with a shot at the speed of light and a theoretically much deeper magazine against drones, rockets, and cruise missiles.
The news comes as nLIGHT was already showing a clear pivot toward defense. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 55% to $80.2m, including $55.1m in aerospace-defense, now nearly 69% of sales. Product revenue in that segment jumped 98% to a record level, while product gross margin reached 43.6% and adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.8m.
With $333m in cash and investments as of end-March, nLIGHT also has a strengthened balance sheet to support the ramp-up in output. This contract therefore provides concrete evidence that the company is moving closer to becoming an industrial supplier of military lasers, beyond development programs alone.
nLIGHT, Inc. is a provider of semiconductors and fiber lasers for aerospace and defense, industrial, and microfabrication applications. The Company operates through two segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes high-power semiconductor lasers and fiber lasers that are typically integrated into laser systems or manufacturing tools built by its customers. This segment also includes fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser (HEL) systems in directed energy applications, and laser sensing products used in a range of defense applications. The Advanced Development segment focuses on the research, design, and prototyping of next-generation laser technologies for the defense industry, including the development of custom high-power fiber lasers and advanced beam combining technologies. The Company sells high-power semiconductor lasers with a broad range of power levels, wavelengths, and fiber output sizes.
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