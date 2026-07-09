nLIGHT steps up a gear in military lasers with a $627m contract

The American high-power laser specialist nLIGHT is surging +28% on the stock market this Thursday after winning a contract with the US Department of War.

The Washington State-based group has been selected for the Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) program, designed to support the future US defense architecture against cruise missiles. The initial award is worth $44m, but its ceiling can reach $627m as development, integration, and production phases are added.



This contract puts a sharper spotlight on nLIGHT, a vertically integrated company that designs lasers for defense, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing. The JLWS program aims to move laser weapons from the demonstrator stage to deployable systems, with prototypes of around 150 kW, then a ramp-up toward 300 to 500 kW. The goal is to offer a lower-cost alternative to traditional interceptors, with a shot at the speed of light and a theoretically much deeper magazine against drones, rockets, and cruise missiles.



The news comes as nLIGHT was already showing a clear pivot toward defense. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 55% to $80.2m, including $55.1m in aerospace-defense, now nearly 69% of sales. Product revenue in that segment jumped 98% to a record level, while product gross margin reached 43.6% and adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.8m.



With $333m in cash and investments as of end-March, nLIGHT also has a strengthened balance sheet to support the ramp-up in output. This contract therefore provides concrete evidence that the company is moving closer to becoming an industrial supplier of military lasers, beyond development programs alone.