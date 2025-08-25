National Medical Care Company presented robust H1 25 numbers, underpinned by resilient top-line and earnings growth. This performance was driven by strong contributions from GOSI referrals, a marked increase in patient throughput, and consistent growth at Malaz and Rawabi facilities. Furthermore, the company received final approval for capacity expansion across its network and is poised to accelerate future revenue growth and elevate the standard of care delivered to patients.

National Medical Care Company (NMC) is a Saudi Arabia-based healthcare organization specializing in the establishment, ownership, management, and operation of hospitals, healthcare centers, and related medical facilities. It was founded in 2003 as a joint venture between the General Organization of Social Insurance (GOSI) and private shareholders, with headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. NMC provides a comprehensive range of healthcare services, covering inpatient and outpatient care, surgeries, medical specialties, pharmacy operations, and offers specialized healthcare in orthopedics, cardiology, general surgery, and acute care.

NMC has a team of 438 doctors and physicians, with over 4,100 healthcare practitioners, administrators and support staff and has a capacity of 1,174 beds. As per FY 24, the company recorded admission of 742,500 patients, with a 68.1% occupancy rate, and 21,000 surgeries. The company caters to the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), Insurance, Ministry of Health & Others, etc.

The company operates through six branches: Haram (0.4% of H1 25 revenue), Rawabi (45.2%), ReLib (0.7%), Malaz (39.1%), Al Salam (7.7%), and Al Balad (6.8%). In addition, it generates revenue through the sales of pharmaceuticals (11.3% of H1 25 revenue) and healthcare services (88.7%).

Robust H1 25 top-line

NMC released its H1 25 results on August 3, 2025, posting record results, with revenue up by 32% y/y, reaching SAR783m, driven by 40% y/y growth in total patients served, reaching 460,300, backed by strong key client referrals, favorable integration of newly acquired branches, and rise in revenue contribution from the Prince Sultan Military Medical City contract.

In addition, the bed capacity expanded by 16% y/y to 1,174 beds, consequently the occupancy rate reached 80.9%. EBIT rose by 33% y/y to SAR182m, with a margin of 23.3%, bolstered by the company’s initiatives to boost efficiency. Net profit increased by 10% y/y to SAR165m.

Strategic expansion at Care Medical Al Rawabi

On August 10, 2025, NMC received final approval from the Ministry of Health to expand the Care Medical facility at Al Rawabi to 360 beds, following comprehensive renovations that enhanced floor space utilization to accommodate more patients and increase service quality. This regulatory endorsement demonstrates robust support for NMC’s growth agenda and commitment to advancing healthcare standards in Saudi Arabia.

The expanded bed capacity is expected to drive revenue growth, improve patient access, and reinforce NMC’s competitive position within the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. By responding to the rising demand for medical services, this development enables the company to achieve stronger market differentiation through enhanced service offerings and greater patient throughput. Moreover, the strategic expansion aligns closely with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare transformation initiatives, underscoring NMC’s pivotal role as a key contributor to sector-wide progress.

Robust growth momentum

NMC reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting revenue CAGR of 15.2% to reach SAR1.3bn, driven by robust rise in inpatient admissions and outpatient visits, complemented by a rise in the number of surgeries and improved patient conversion. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 15.7% to SAR255m, with margins expanding by 131bp to 19.7%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 29.8% to SAR298m, margins expanding by 692bp to 23.1%.

The company witnessed a robust increase in cash inflows from operations, rising from SAR93.8m to SAR245m. In addition, the company increased its ROE by 672bp to 19.3%.

In comparison, Mouwasat Medical Services Company, a local peer, reported revenue CAGR of 10.3%, reaching SAR2.9bn over FY 21-24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 5.2% to SAR724m, with margins contracting from 29% to 25.1%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 3.8% to SAR646m.

Positive long-term trajectory

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of approximately minus 12.2%. In comparison, Mouwasat Medical Services’ stock also delivered negative returns of minus 31.3%.

NMC is currently trading at a P/E of 22.4x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of SAR7.7, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 25.7x but higher than that of Mouwasat Medical Services (19.9x). It is trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 19.6x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of SAR381.6m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 23.7x but higher than Mouwasat Medical Services’ multiple of 18.3x.

NMC is covered and largely liked by eight analysts, with seven having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having a 'Hold’ rating, for an average target price of SAR196, implying 13.3% upside potential from its current level.

Analysts’ views are further supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 13.5% over FY 24-27, reaching SAR1.9bn and EBIT CAGR of 13.7% to SAR436m, with margins expanding by 12bp to 23.1% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 9.8%, reaching SAR394.7m, with EPS expected to increase to SAR8.9 in FY 27 from SAR6.7 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate EBIT CAGR of 12.4% and the net profit CAGR of 12.8% for Mouwasat Medical Services.

Overall, NMC has exhibited strong resilience and consistency in its financial and operational performance, supported by effective execution in core service lines, ongoing enhancements in patient access, and strategic investments in facility expansion. These factors have strengthened its position in the market and reinforced its ability to deliver sustainable value over time.

However, NMC faces significant risks from regulatory changes and healthcare policy shifts, which can directly impact both its revenue streams and future earnings potential. Such changes may include modifications in healthcare funding, compliance standards, or licensing requirements, which could introduce operational uncertainty and affect profitability. Competitive pressures from public and private sector healthcare providers further challenge NMC’s ability to maintain pricing power.